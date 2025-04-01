Krämer Motorcycles USA sets its all-time record in sales

Krämer Motorcycles USA recently announced it achieved an all-time sales record in 2024, more than doubling its unit sales volume compared to the previous year.

The Krämer APX-350 MA is built for the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup series, which caters to riders aged 14 to 21. (Photos: courtesy of Krämer Motorcycles)

Krämer also doubled its gross revenue over the same period and grew four-times its business size in just three years. The exponential growth confirms that the U.S. is Krämer’s largest global market, the company says.

“We didn’t get a chance to brag last year about our record-breaking sales success in 2023, so to double those numbers now in 2024 is a huge achievement for the Krämer Motorcycles USA team,” says CEO Jensen Beeler. “2025 is already looking like a banner year for Krämer as well.”

Leading the sales surge was the special-edition Krämer GP2-890 RR, limited to just 125 units worldwide. With over one-third of the production run landing in the U.S., the GP2-890 RR exceeded expectations, set a new standard for middleweight racing, and secured race wins across multiple clubs nationwide.

Built for wheelies, not podiums, the Krämer GP2-890 XX focuses on the thrill of riding a thoroughbred motorcycle on the race track rather than shedding every tenth of a second from a lap time.

The EVO2 platform continues to be a cornerstone motorcycle for Krämer in 2024, and retains its position as the brand’s most popular model in the U.S. And its latest model, the Krämer GP2-890 XX naked bike – with a hooligan style – is already nearly sold out for the U.S. market for the 2025 model year, the company says.

Looking ahead to 2025, Krämer says it aims to build on its success with the introduction of the Krämer APX-350 MA, which is purpose-built for the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup series. Geared towards riders aged 14 to 21, the MotoAmerica Talent Cup will see the entire grid competing on the Krämer APX-350 MA, as young racers vie for a chance to move into the Red Bull Rookies Cup, as an official part of the Road to MotoGP program.