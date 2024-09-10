Krämer Motorcycles reveals 2025 APX-350 MA prototype race bike

Krämer Motorcycles has announced its latest platform for purpose-built racing machines with the debut of the 2025 APX-350 MA prototype motorcycle.

2025 Krämer APX-350 MA prototype. Photos: Krämer Motorcycles USA

The APX platform is the third family of motorcycles for the Krämer Motorcycles lineup, and it is built around providing small-displacement riders with high-performance machinery for the track.

The first model in the APX lineup will be Krämer APX-350 MA, which will be used in the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup series. The bike boasts over 55hp from its 350cc single-cylinder motor, and it has a racing weight of just 242 lbs.

“When we started the APX project, the brief was simple: build the ultimate lightweight racing motorcycle. With the Krämer APX-350 MA prototype, we have already realized that goal, and the package continues to improve with each testing session,” says Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

Beeler continues: “As we build up to the 2025 MotoAmerica season, we are confident that we are developing a machine that surpasses the expectations of America’s fastest young riders, and we look forward to seeing those racers begin their journey in the Road to MotoGP program.”

The Krämer APX-350 MA will be used in MotoAmerica’s Talent Cup class.

The Krämer APX-350 MA offers a many race-focused features, starting with its steel-trellis chassis, which has an adjustable steering head angle, swingarm angle, and triple clamp offset.

Suited for riders of all sizes, the ergonomics of the APX-350 MA feature a wide range of adjustability, with three positions for the rearsets, nearly two inches of seat height adjustment, and a wide-degree of usable clip-on angle and distances. Made to fit the body types of racers of all ages, any rider can find a comfortable setup on the 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA.

Using State-of-the-art electronics, the Krämer APX-350 MA prototype is powered by a Mectronik MKE7 racing ECU, which, in MotoAmerica trim, will come with adjustable engine-braking control and tailorable throttle maps. This package is mated to an ECUMaster dash, provided by Solo Engineering that displays critical bike information and a GPS-powered lap timer. Compatible with several data-logging solutions, the Krämer APX-350 MA is a generation ahead of comparable talent-cup machinery.

Interfacing with the rider on the Krämer APX-350 MA is an ECUMASTER ADU5 dash from Solo Engineering, with a color TFT screen. The dash can show critical bike information and best and predictive lap time information while on the track.

“Grand Prix performance has never been so obtainable at this level of competition before, and that helps establish the Krämer APX-350 MA as the new standard for Talent Cup racing,” says Markus Krämer, CEO and founder of Krämer Motorcycles GmbH. “Everyone at Krämer Motorcycles is excited to see the bike’s debut at the start of the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season, and we are looking forward to the day when we crown a world champion that started their career on one of our new APX bikes.”

The MotoAmerica paddock will get its first glimpse of the 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA prototype on the track at the Circuit of the Americas round in Texas this coming weekend, with demonstration laps happening on Saturday and Sunday with Krämer’s test rider Finn Chapman onboard.

The Krämer APX-350 MA prototype will also be on display at the NJMP MotoAmerica round in October, and racing at select club racing events during the winter season.

The 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA motorcycles are priced at $22,495 MSRP. Order deposits must be secured by November 1, 2024, to guarantee delivery in time for the start of the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season.

Future APX platform machines will be announced by Krämer Motorcycles, starting in 2025, with additional models aimed more towards track day and club racers.