Fuel for Thought, a virtual meeting place for motorsports event organizers to learn how to streamline event operations and boost marketing efforts, has announced this year’s schedule that includes five different virtual meeting dates.

Heather Wilson of High Gear Success launched Fuel for Thought in 2023. (Photo: courtesy of High Gear Success)

Launched in 2023 by Heather Wilson of High Gear Success, a motorsports communications and marketing strategy company, the virtual meetings bring together event promoters and club representatives for short training sessions and collective discussions relevant to hosting motorsports rides and races.

“I’ve met many individuals who are enthusiastic about organizing rides or races but lack the marketing expertise or business operations experience to properly support a sustainable event,” says Wilson. “Quality events are a vital component of the motorsports industry. Riders need opportunities to enjoy their machines and gather with fellow enthusiasts.”

Wilson – a 2023 PSB 40 Under 40 winner – has been involved in numerous rides and races throughout her lifetime, as a rider, volunteer and consultant. Over the years, she has worked with hundreds of event organizers, supporting both seasoned promoters looking to evolve and startups entering the event-hosting space.

“Fuel for Thought is the best resource for motorsports event coordinators,” says USdualsports.com owner Mark Siddons, who has attended multiple meetings. “The information helps take the guesswork out of marketing and operations.”

James Wright, a Fairmont Dual Sport Riders member, adds that he’s gained “great insight, tools and strategies to help make our events even better.”

This year’s schedule includes five meetings that begin at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern.

Fuel for Thought virtual meetings

March 26, 2025 – Generating good PR from your charity donations

May 28, 2025 – Processes and documents: Planning for the next leader

July 30, 2025 – A look at the books: Potential savings & revenue opportunities

Sept 24, 2025 – Getting over the post-event burnout

Nov 26, 2025 – Preparing for the next year

Full details and to sign up for meeting invites can be found at business.highgearsuccess.com/Fuel-For-Thought