High Gear Success, established in 2021 by Heather Wilson, helps motorsports businesses, event organizers and racers promote themselves and increase revenue. The Fuel for Thought virtual meetings offer Motorsports event organizers, both experienced and new, a free resource to advance their event operations and marketing efforts.

Wilson started hosting bi-monthly Zoom meetings in 2023 to provide training on relevant topics for event organizers, followed by a collaborative discussion with other participants on the call. The Fuel for Thought virtual meetings bring together clubs and promoters from a variety of disciplines to learn and share information.

Heather Wilson is the founder and CEO of High Gear Success and will host virtual meetings throughout 2024 to help Motorsport event organizers advance their event operations and marketing efforts. Photos courtesy of High Gear Success

2024 Fuel for Thought Virtual Meetings:

Jan 31, 2024 – Securing and working with volunteers

March 27, 2024 – Email marketing

May 29, 2024 – Streamlining event entry

July 31, 2024 – Sponsorship

Sept 25, 2024 – Marketing and operations check-up

Nov 27, 2024 – Preparing for the next year

*Topics subject to change

The meetings are free of charge and take place at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET. To learn more details and to sign up for the meeting, visit the Fuel For Thought website.

“Working with event organizers over the years, I found that many people involved in the organizations have a passion for riding or racing, but don’t have marketing expertise or don’t understand the business operations aspect,” says Wilson, CEO of High Gear Success. “There’s much more to hosting an event than just laying out trail, constructing a track or putting together a route sheet. Whether the organization is operating rides or races, it’s critical to have the right operations and marketing resources to succeed and have sustainability.”

Wilson has been involved in numerous rides and races throughout her lifetime as a rider, a volunteer and a consultant behind the scenes. She understands the various components that go into hosting a motorsports event and offers support to longtime organizers seeking to progress with the ever-changing event environment. She also assists in building a strong foundation for those who are new to hosting rides and races.

Clubs and promoters are encouraged to join the Motorsports Event Organizers Facebook group.