Yamaha Increases support of All Kids Bike to more than $300,000

All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization equipping schools with everything needed to teach children how to ride a bike, has been awarded a grant of $108,000 from Yamaha Motor Corp. USA’s Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI). This is the fourth grant from Yamaha, bringing its total support to more than $300,000, and will continue the partnership’s goal of activating the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program in elementary schools across the country.

“Yamaha’s lasting and generous support is elevating the educational experience for tens of thousands of kids across the country,” says Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, the 501(c) (3) nonprofit that operates All Kids Bike. “Yamaha, above all other brands in powersports, has shown again its dedication to our mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school.”

To date, Yamaha grants have supported All Kids Bike activations in 27 schools, teaching more than 16,000 kindergarteners over the 10-year life of the program. Most of the schools are in communities where Yamaha’s staff live and work.

The list of schools benefitting from the grants include:

74th St Elementary (Los Angeles, CA)

Virginia Road Elementary (Los Angeles, CA)

Sugar Creek Elementary (Crawfordsville, IN)

Pleasant Hill Elementary (Crawfordsville, IN)

Sommer Elementary (Crawfordsville, IN)

Columbine Elementary (Longmont, CO)

Centennial Elementary (Loveland, CO)

White Oak Elementary (Coweta County, GA)

Moreland Elementary (Coweta County, GA)

Welch Elementary (Coweta County, GA)

David Gourley Elementary (Kearns, UT)

Cleveland Avenue Elementary (Atlanta, GA)

“Yamaha’s partnership with All Kids Bike makes it possible for thousands of kids across the country to learn how to ride a bike and create opportunities to get outside and explore the world on two wheels,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “There are few things more gratifying than to be a part of kids experiencing something new, fun, and engaging, and we are excited to expand access to adventure for more kids through the All Kids Bike program.”

Each All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program is comprised of a fleet of 24 Strider bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike and helmet, 2 rolling metal bike storage racks, SHAPE-standard curriculum, teacher training, and organizational support from All Kids Bike for as long as a school operates the program. It includes everything needed to teach every incoming kindergarten student how to ride a bike for a decade or longer.