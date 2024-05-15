DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: Macomb Powersports GM shares leadership tactics

The StaffMay 15, 2024

In Power Hour Episode 6, Madelyn talks to Kade Rizewnicki, the general manager of Macomb Powersports in Chesterfield, Michigan. Rizewnicki just completed Garage Composite’s General Manager Training and shares his take on leading as a GM. Macomb was also a Best-in-Class winner for Service Department excellence in 2023.

Click the link below to listen to Powersports Business Power Hour Episode 4:

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be heard on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaser or BoomPlay and it can be watched on YouTube:

