LeMans names vice president of Supply Chain

LeMans Corporation has announced the addition of Kipp Podlewski to its team as vice president of Supply Chain. With a rich background of senior-level roles in multinational corporations, Podlewski will bring a high level of expertise to the company.

Kipp Podlewski

In his role, Podlewski will be responsible for overseeing Purchasing and all other facets of Supply Chain. This includes developing and implementing innovative strategies for procurement, logistics and distribution, further enhancing LeMans Corporation’s position in the powersports aftermarket sector.

Podlewski joins LeMans with over 24 years in diverse roles at Harley-Davidson and a total of 30 years with Supply Chain and Operations. He looks forward to rekindling longstanding supplier relationships and building new ones throughout the industry. His extensive knowledge and expertise are expected to be invaluable in guiding LeMans Corporation through its next phase of growth and development.

Originally from southwest Michigan, Podlewski now calls Waukesha, Wisconsin, home. Beyond work, he spends time with his wife and two sons at family gatherings and enjoys culinary pursuits, hiking, traveling and riding his Road Glide.