Parts Unlimited onboards two new sales reps

Parts Unlimited (LeMans Corp.) recently announced the addition of two new sales representatives for the Northeast and Central East regions.

Anthony D’Ambro (left) is the Northeast sales rep covering central New York. Kevin Figueira is the Central East region rep., covering Northern Ohio. (Photo: LeMans Corp.)

Anthony D’Ambro has been named the sales rep for the Northeast region covering central New York.

D’Ambro comes to Parts Unlimited with several years of parts management at the dealer level. He has 10 years of riding experience, including three years of track days. His rides of choice are a Yamaha R6 on the track and a Yamaha Zuma on the street. He is also an avid motorcycle racing fan, particularly MotoAmerica. D’Ambro says he likes fishing, kayaking, and golfing in his spare time and enjoys walking his dog.

Kevin Figueira has also been hired as a new sales rep for the Central East region covering Northern Ohio.

Figueira comes to Parts Unlimited with several years of powersports industry experience, including service and technician management. His riding experience started at age 13 and includes trail and long-distance riding. In his spare time, Figueira loves to play and watch hockey. He says he began playing hockey at age six.