Bruce Schumacher announces retirement from LeMans Corp.

LeMans Corporation’s vice president of purchasing, Bruce Schumacher, announced his retirement recently in an email sent to dealers and vendors. Schumacher was a well-respected part of the LeMans team and many are sad to see this day come, but we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and new phase of his life.

Well-respected vice president of purchasing Bruce Schumacher announced last month that he was retiring from LeMans Corporation after 35 years with the company.

Schumacher was named vice president of purchasing in 2017. At the time, Fred Fox had just stepped back as chairman of the LeMans Corp., and he also named Mike Collins as his replacement as CEO.

“Schumacher has been a valued member of the LeMans team for many years,” said Fox. “Most recently he has been very instrumental in our successful expansion into the European market. He will continue to direct the purchasing team at Parts Europe in his new role.”

In his email to vendors, Schumacher says he has enjoyed his time at LeMans, where he spent 35 of his 50 years in the industry working. But he says it is time for him to spend more time with family and to get out and enjoy the sport.

Hello,

With this email, I would like to share that I am retiring December 31, 2023. I have been in the industry for 50 years and employed at LeMans Corporation for over 35 years.

It has truly been a pleasure working with you as a vendor. Over the course of my career, we have seen lots of successes but there also have been a few challenges along the way. Looking back the successes far outweigh the challenges. Both have enabled us to grow in our partnership and as people. It has been truly fantastic!

I am going to step back and spend more time with family, do some leisurely traveling, motorcycling, ATVing, hunting, fishing, gardening, and give back to the community by volunteering. I also may do some snowmobiling – which is how it all started.

I thank you very much for your support and partnership over the years and wish you all the best in the future. Sincerely,

Bruce Schumacher

Vice President of Purchasing

LeMans Corporation/Parts Europe/Drag Specialties/Parts Unlimited

LeMans Corp. is the parent company of Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Moose, Icon, Thor, Arctiva, Slippery and Z1R.