Parts Unlimited names Fiedor as new Central region sales rep

Parts Unlimited recently announced that Megan Fiedor has joined the distribution company and will serve as the new sales rep for the Central region, covering Northern Pennsylvania and New York.

Fiedor brings several years of powersports industry experience, including parts and after-sales management at the dealer level, to her new position at Parts Unlimited. She also is an adventure rider who tours on her BMW F800GS and participates in the Soggy Bottom Motofest in central Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, Fiedor enjoys hiking, camping, exercising, hunting, fishing and church. Be sure to give her a warm welcome when she stops at your dealership.