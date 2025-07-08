509 recalls over 200,000 helmets for head injury risk

More than 200,000 helmets sold under the 509 and 509 for Polaris brands are being recalled due to safety concerns that the products may fail to provide adequate protection in the event of a crash. Powersports dealers across North America are being urged to alert customers and assist with facilitating replacements or repairs.

The affected 509 Polaris Tactical 2.0 helmets, manufactured in 2023, were sold in sizes Small (SM) and Medium (MD) in the following color combinations: Blue, Black, Orange/Black/Gray, and White/Red/Blue. The products have “Tactical 2.0” printed on the back of the helmet (opposite side of the visor) below the 509 logo. The size and manufacture date are printed on the label stitched on the inside of the helmet. (Photo: 509 Helmets)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on July 3, affecting approximately 201,200 helmets in the United States and another 26,800 in Canada. The recall includes a wide range of off-road and snow helmets manufactured from 2020 to 2025, including the popular Tactical 2.0, Tactical 3.0, Altitude 2.0, Delta R3L/R4/V, and Mach series models equipped with Fidlock chinstrap technology.

The helmets are sold in sizes ranging from youth small to adult 4XL, in a variety of colors and styles. The recall spans both stand-alone 509-branded products and co-branded models sold through Polaris dealerships and websites.

Incident reported

The helmets may not provide sufficient protection during a crash, posing a risk of head injury, according to the company. One rider suffered a concussion after their helmet allegedly detached during an accident, prompting an investigation and the subsequent recall.

Affected models

The recall includes—but is not limited to—the following helmet models:

509 Tactical 2.0 and 3.0 (all sizes, youth and adult)

(all sizes, youth and adult) 509 Altitude 2.0 with Fidlock

509 Delta R3L, R4, and V with Fidlock

509 Mach III, IV, and V with Fidlock

Co-branded 509 for Polaris versions of the same

A full list of affected SKUs and remedy instructions is available on the manufacturer’s website.

Remedies

Helmets with Fidlock straps will be repaired following proper inspection and webbing adjustment. (Photo: 509 Helmets)



Customers are instructed to immediately stop using the helmets and visit ride509.com/recalls or polaris.com to confirm if their helmet is included and select a remedy.

509 customers may receive a refund (if purchased online), a replacement, or a store credit.

may receive a refund (if purchased online), a replacement, or a store credit. Polaris customers can choose between a refund, dealership credit, or replacement.

can choose between a refund, dealership credit, or replacement. Helmets with Fidlock straps will be repaired following proper inspection and webbing adjustment.

Proof of purchase is not required; however, helmets must be destroyed and discarded according to the provided instructions after recall confirmation.

Dealer actions encouraged

Powersports dealers are encouraged to do the following:

Notify customers who may have purchased affected models;

Assist customers in verifying helmet model numbers and sizes;

Display recall information in-store and online; and

Coordinate with 509 or Polaris for replacements or return logistics.

Both companies are contacting registered purchasers directly, but dealers play a critical role in reaching walk-in and third-party buyers.

Contact information

Background

These helmets were sold from January 2020 through May 2025, retailing between $140 and $900. They were available on the 509 and Polaris websites as well as through authorized dealers nationwide.

The helmets were imported by Teton Outfitters LLC, doing business as 509, a subsidiary of Polaris headquartered in Rigby, Idaho. All recalled units were manufactured in China.

Recall Reference Number: 25-374