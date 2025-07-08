Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterSuzukiTop Stories

Suzuki reveals 2026 GSX-8T and GSX-8TT sport standards with retro styling

The StaffJuly 8, 2025

Suzuki has introduced two new sport standard motorcycles—the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT—blending retro aesthetics with modern performance and technology. Designed under the theme “Retro Spirit, Next Generation Performance,” the pair aims to appeal to both nostalgic riders and a new generation of motorcyclists looking for modern features in a classically styled package.

The GSX-8T features a minimalist, naked design highlighted by a round LED headlight, bar-end mirrors, a tuck-and-roll seat, and a sculpted 4.3-gallon fuel tank. (Photos: Suzuki USA)

Both models are powered by Suzuki’s venerable 776cc parallel-twin DOHC engine, delivering a strong torque curve and smooth, high-revving performance. The engine is supported by Suzuki’s full Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes traction control, bi-directional quick shift, selectable ride modes, and low-RPM assist.

The GSX-8TT adds vintage racing flair, featuring a compact front fairing and under-cowl inspired by Suzuki’s historic GS1000 AMA racebike.

The GSX-8TT builds on this with added vintage racing flair, featuring a compact front fairing and under-cowl inspired by Suzuki's historic GS1000 AMA racebike.

Both bikes feature premium components, including KYB suspension, radial-mounted front brakes, a lightweight aluminum swingarm, cast-aluminum wheels, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires. A modern 5-inch TFT display, USB-C charging, and Suzuki's first use of a lithium-ion battery in a U.S. model round out the feature set.

A modern 5-inch TFT display, USB-C charging, and Suzuki’s first use of a lithium-ion battery in a U.S. model round out the feature set.

Suzuki says the GSX-8T evokes the confident stance of classic standards like the T500 Titan, while the GSX-8TT channels late ‘70s racer heritage with added wind protection and sharper visual lines.

MSRPs are yet to be announced, but Suzuki confirms both models will arrive at dealerships this summer. For more information, visit www.SuzukiCycles.com.

