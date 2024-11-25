Dunlop announces new tire distributor

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has tapped SRX Racing Tires as its new Eastern Road Race and Flat Track tire distributor, effective November 25, 2024.

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has named SRX Racing Tires as its new eastern road race and flat track tire distributor. (Photo: Dunlop Motorcycle Tires)

SRX will be the official Dunlop road race tire distributor doing business east of the Mississippi and supplying Sportmax slick and rain tires to club racers and track-day enthusiasts. SRX will also supply Dunlop’s popular DT4 flat-track tires to amateur flat-track racers and riders.

“We are very excited to have SRX Racing Tires accept our offer to become our new Eastern Road Race and Flat Track tire distributor,” says Chad Geer, director of product, marketing, and motorsports for Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “Sam and Rhonda are great people who have been with Dunlop at various levels and capacities over the years, so we are confident they have the knowledge, work ethic, and commitment to building strong relationships with racers, race organizations, and track-day enthusiasts to promote the Dunlop brand and its superiority,”

Sam Hannon, owner of SRX Racing Tires, has been in the motorcycle industry for over 30 years, and during that time, he says he has been with Dunlop. “I started with Dunlop when I was racing, sold Dunlop tires while I was one of their track-side vendors, and over the last few years, I have been running the Dunlop tire service at MotoAmerica events. To now take on the role as Dunlop’s Eastern Race Tire Distributor, I am honored to have this opportunity and very proud and comfortable to promote a product and company I believe in.”

To inquire about Dunlop Road Race and Flat Track tires, visit dunlopracing.com. Additionally, Dunlop is accepting applications for trackside vendors in various regions nationwide. If interested, please email Racers Edge Performance (Western region) at racersedge1@earthlink.net and SRX Racing Tires (Eastern region) at sam@srxracingtires.com.