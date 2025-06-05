After two rounds and four races, things are tight at the top of the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup. Well, maybe not right at the top.

Alessandro Di Mario leads the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul Championship after two rounds of the new series. (Photo: Brian J. Nelson)



Warhorse Ducati/American Racing’s Alessandro Di Mario heads to Wisconsin with a 21-point lead in the Talent Cup championship standings. The defending MotoAmerica Twins Cup Champion has been on the podium in all four races with two wins, as well as a second- and third-place finish.

However, Di Mario has proven to be fallible as he was beaten by CTR/D&D Cycles’ Bodie Paige in race two at Circuit of The Americas and by Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg in race two at Barber Motorsports Park.

Still, when he doesn’t have the pace to win, Di Mario has shown his experience by taking what he can get. And that has treated him well thus far as he leads Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane, 86-65, with the 14-year-old Aussie showing grit with three podium finishes in the four races.

The battle for third is tight with Vossberg and Jones Honda’s Julian Correa tied, just 11 points behind Drane and only a single point ahead of Paige.

Mission King Of The Baggers

The all-time winningest racer in Mission King Of The Baggers history is also the winningest racer in the early days of the new season. That man is 21-time Mission King Of The Baggers race winner, Kyle Wyman.

Wyman has been nearly perfect with three wins out of four starts on his Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing Road Glide. The race he didn’t win was a wet race one at Road Atlanta, where class rookie Loris Baz snatched victory from Wyman on the final lap. The Frenchman’s victory vaulted him to second in the championship just four races into his King Of The Baggers career.

Motovation Supersport

The two protagonists from last year’s Motovation Supersport Championship are protagonists again in 2025. Those two are defending series champion Mathew Scholtz and 2024 championship runner-up PJ Jacobsen.

But after four races, the order has been flipped with Jacobsen at the top of the standings over Scholtz by just eight points. Strack Racing’s Scholtz has two wins to Jacobsen’s one, but Jacobsen and his Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL Panigale V2 have been on the podium in every race. And therein lies the difference.

Stock 1000

The Stock 1000 season is truly in its infancy with just one round and two races run so far in 2025. What we can glean from that opening round at Road Atlanta is that the top two are going to be difficult to beat.

OrangeCat Racing teammates Jayson Uribe and Andrew Lee split wins at Road Atlanta. Lee won race one on his BMW M 1000 RR, and Uribe flipped the results in race two. They sit tied atop the standings with 45 points apiece.

That puts them 13 points ahead of Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates, the Georgian putting his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP on the podium in both of his home races at Road Atlanta.

Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race.

So far in 2025, the Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. series is one of brevity. They’ve only had one round at Barber Motorsports Park, and they only raced once, with the second of the two races being cancelled due to storms that made a schedule change necessary. The BTR women will make up for the missing race when the series goes to Ridge Motorsports Park in July.

So, they will line up at Road America with just one race under their belts and so far, it’s Kira Knebel who sits atop the standings with her victory at Barber. Knebel is five points clear of race-one runner-up Shea MacGregor with Camille Conrad, who was on the podium in race one at Road America a year ago, in third.