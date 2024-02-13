Royal Enfield launches 2024 Build.Train.Race. program

Royal Enfield will return its Build.Train.Race. (BTR) program to both MotoAmerica and Progressive American Flat Track national championships for the 2024 season. Now in its fifth season, this first of its kind program continues to welcome women from all backgrounds and experience levels into the racing community for the opportunity to travel the U.S. and race motorcycles.

The BTR program guides aspiring racers through the process of building a race bike from a stock Royal Enfield motorcycle (INT650 in BTR Flat Track and Continental GT 650 in BTR Road Racing), learning technique and race craft on the track and racing within a national championship. Both the road racing series within MotoAmerica and the flat track series within Progressive American Flat Track will return for 2024.

“As the Build.Train.Race. program enters its fifth year, we’re proud to continue to partner with MotoAmerica and American Flat Track to grow this inspiring community of female racers,” says Adrian Sellers, Head – Customer & Motorsports, Royal Enfield. “Every year we see more and more love and support from the racing community, and we’re proud to continue developing racers on the track and creating role models in the sport for young motorcyclists.”

2024 BTR Road Racing Series

The 2024 Royal Enfield BTR road racing season will feature four races, kicking off on Sunday, May 19 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Races are also scheduled on June 2 at Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin), June 30 at Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, Washington), and August 18 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio). Motorsports Hall of Famer and three-time Grand Prix world champion “Fast Freddie” Spencer will return to coach the program for 2024.

Thirteen racers will face off for the 2024 BTR road racing series, including five returning riders: Emma Betters, Aubrey Credaroli, Lauren Prince, Holly Vary and Mikayla Moore, who is last year’s championship winner.

The full roster of racers for 2024:

Emma Betters

Lucy Blondel

Miranda Cain

Camille Conrad

Aubrey Credaroli

Cassie Creer

Kira Knebel

Shea MacGreggor

Mikayla Moore

Lauren Prince

Pearltry Suen

Holly Varey

Kate West

2024 BTR Flat Track Series

The 2024 Royal Enfield BTR flat track program will make its 2024 debut March 7-8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Additional races will take place on April 27 at Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas), May 11 at Ventura Raceway (Ventura, California), and August 6 at Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, South Dakota). One additional race will be announced at a later date. Professional flat track and supermoto racer Johnny Lewis will return as the program’s coach for the 2024 season.

The 2024 BTR flat track season will feature ten riders. Three riders from the 2023 season will return this year, including Morgan Piller and Shasta L’Heurex, who earned her first podium finish at the 2023 Black Hills Half Mile race. Also returning for 2024 is short track specialist Kenzie Luker, who will attempt to

defend her title at Ventura Raceway after winning last year’s race at the historic track. Rounding out the 2024 roster are seven new riders, including past Hooligan racer Hannah Lange, as well as Taia Little, who has earned several wins in the Flat Track Canada series.

The full roster of racers for 2024:

Hannah Lange

Shasta L’Heurex

Taia Little

Kenzie Luker

Mya Maffei

Mikaela Nichols-Lionetti

Morgan Piller

Hannah Robertson

Madicela Rodriguez

Kristiana Ross

Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program has a format that brings riders together from various backgrounds and riding experiences to compete in different track events. The program celebrates women and motorcycle culture in North America. For more information, visit the Build.Train.Race. website.

