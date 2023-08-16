Royal Enfield to display original “motor bicycle” replica

Royal Enfield’s one-of-a-kind Project Origin “motor bicycle” 1901 replica will make its New England debut on Friday, September 29 at “The Gathering at Rough Point.” The upscale garden party and is one of several automotive lifestyle experiences taking place at the 2023 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week on Sep. 28 – Oct. 1. Project Origin will also be on display at Cars & Coffee at the historic Fort Adams State Park on September 30.

Going back 122 years ago, Royal Enfield built the first ever motorized bicycle prototype. After two world wars, two depressions and the company’s relocation to India, this rare artifact of motorcycling history was lost.

Photos courtesy of Royal Enfield

Gordon May is a world-renowned historian and author of books about Royal Enfield. May, working with engineers and designers from Royal Enfield UK, joined forces with the company’s Indian technical center and Harris Performance, along with a diverse group of experts from the vintage motorcycling community to recreate the oldest motorcycle without the benefit of any blueprints or technical drawings, which like the original prototype were lost.

“As a 122-year-old company with a long and rich past, taking part in an event filled with fans who admire historically significant vehicles is something we’re always particularly excited about at Royal Enfield,” says Nathan Kolbe, head of marketing – Americas Region. “The opportunity to meet vibrant fans and highlight the one-of-a-kind Project Origin “motor bicycle” at Audrain Concours & Motor Week will make for a fantastic week in Newport.”

“We are excited to have Royal Enfield showcase their Project Origin ‘motor bicycle’ at such a beautiful and historic event,” says Donald Osborne, CEO of Audrain. “It is an amazing example of industrial design and motorcycling history. I am sure it will be treasured and admired for centuries to come.”

