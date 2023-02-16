Freddie Spencer to mentor Royal Enfield BUILD.TRAIN.RACE. team

Royal Enfield has announced the return of its signature BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. (BTR) program to both American Flat Track and MotoAmerica national championships. The program continues to welcome aspiring women into the racing community and provides the opportunity to travel the country and race within a national championship.

Royal Enfield is currently accepting applications from women riders (new and experienced) looking to take part in both BTR Road Racing and BTR Flat Track programs for 2023. Applications are now open at buildtrainrace.com. and will be accepted through February 26.

The legendary Freddie Spencer will coach the 2023 Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing program.

Royal Enfield is thrilled to announce Motorsports Hall of Famer Freddie Spencer as part of the MotoAmerica BTR team. The three-time Grand Prix world champion will serve as a mentor and riding coach to the BTR Road Racing paddock, bringing his legendary expertise to the women of the 2023 program.

"It's exciting for me to return to the MotoAmerica paddock, especially at a grassroots level like this,” Spencer said. “Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program is unique in that it brings racing back to the basics: technique, talent and most importantly, passion. That’s the true soul of racing, and I’m looking forward to fostering that with the BTR women, and hopefully we can continue to encourage people everywhere to get out on the track and give racing a try, and most importantly, just experience the enjoyment of what motorcycling gives you.”

Royal Enfield’s BTR program guides aspiring racers through the process of building a race bike from a stock Royal Enfield motorcycle—INT650 in BTR Flat Track and Continental GT 650 in BTR Road Racing—learning technique and race craft on the track, and finally racing within a national championship. The 2023 season will consist of two separate programs: a four-round series within American Flat Track and a four-round series within MotoAmerica. Racing begins with BTR Flat Track April 22, and BTR Road Racing begins May 20.

Twelve-rider grids in each series will consist of both returning members and new riders. Applications are currently being accepted and will close February 26.

“BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. has become a hallmark of Royal Enfield’s global culture, and we are very proud to usher BTR into its fourth year with American Flat Track, and third year with MotoAmerica,” said Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport, Royal Enfield. “The inclusion and encouragement of the BTR program is truly inspiring, and the opportunity to welcome new and returning racers, the support of our sponsors, and now with the legendary Freddie Spencer is an honor. We look forward to another season of exciting racing.”

BTR Flat Track Racing Schedule

April 22 (Rnd 1) Dallas Half-Mile, Mesquite, TX

May 6 (Rnd 2) Ventura Short Track, Ventura, CA

July 1 (Rnd 3) West Virginia Half Mile, Mineral Wells, WV

July 22 (Rnd 4) Bridgeport Half Mile, Swedesboro, NJ

BTR Road Racing Schedule

June 2-4 (Rnd 1) Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

June 23-24 (Rnd 2) The Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA

July 28-30 (Rnd 3) Brainerd Int’l Raceway, Brainerd, MN

August 18-20 (Rnd 4) Pittsburgh Int'l Race Complex, Wampum, PA