Royal Enfield expands Build. Train. Race program reach

Royal Enfield‘s Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program will open registration to American, Canadian, and Brazilian riders for the 2025 season, a first for the program. Developed for competition on United States-based tracks, BTR has welcomed North American-based racers since its inaugural season in 2020. Now, the Road Race slots will be allocated to riders from North America, Canada and Brazil.

Road Race slots for Royal Enfield’s 2025 Build. Train. Race program will be allocated to riders from North America, Canada and Brazil. Photos courtesy of Royal Enfield

The Flat Track series will retain its structure with North American and Canadian riders only for the 2025 season. To stay true to the program’s merit-based system, Brazilian applicants must fulfill the same requirements as North American applicants. Brazilian applicants must be at least 18 years old and speak English. As with all riders, Royal Enfield will cover all transportation and lodging costs associated with participation in the program. All riders are allowed and encouraged to return home between training sessions and race weekends.

The Brazil market is the largest and fastest-growing market for Royal Enfield outside of India, also holding the largest BTR viewership outside of North America. Royal Enfield expects an extraordinary number of applications for the 2025 Build. Train. Race. season, which went live on October 25 and will stay open through November 22. Additional details about the application process and the 2025 season will be available in the coming weeks.

“We’re blown away by the enthusiasm that follows our racers and this entire program,” says Adrian Sellers, Royal Enfield head of Custom & Motorsports. “Introducing international racers to our teams is a natural step towards taking the Build. Train. Race. program outside North America. Tapping into the enthusiastic market of Brazil will add an appealing dynamic to the 2025 season and allow us to assess the possibilities of further international expansion for Build.Train.Race. in the future. There are so many incredibly- talented female racers around the world.”

The 2024 Build. Train. Race. season concluded on September 14 with flat track racing at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri with Kenzie Luker, Shasta L’Heureux, and Mya Maffei finishing as the top three racers of the season. The road racing program concluded its 2024 season on August 18, with Mikayla Moore, Camille Conrad, and Kira Knebel finishing as the top three racers for the season.