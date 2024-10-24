Royal Enfield will be mixing big business with a big party at AIMExpo 2025, where it will host its annual dealer meeting and celebrate its 10th anniversary of establishing a subsidiary business in North America. Royal Enfield’s dealer network will be invited to join the celebration marking the brand’s evolution and growth, February 5-7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“AIMExpo is an excellent opportunity for Royal Enfield and our dealers to connect, see new products, meet with other exhibitors, and genuinely support industry growth,” says Ron Luttrell, vice president of North American sales at Royal Enfield. “It was an easy decision to hold our dealer meeting there. AIMExpo is an attraction unto itself, and our dealers ravishingly consume motorcycling culture. Plus, to be in Las Vegas, where bikes are vital all year long, makes it an excellent call to kick off the selling season nationally.”

Royal Enfield will also have a prominent exhibit at AIMExpo, right in front of the show’s new Backyard experience, and is working with AIMExpo staff to participate in additional panels and workshops.

“We are thrilled that Royal Enfield can take advantage of our show to do exactly what we are here to facilitate — networking, building relationships, sharing tips and advice, getting set up for the sales year, and having a great time,” Andre Albert, director of marketing and events at MIC, comments. “We’re very much looking forward to having their dealers gather here, and we’ll be doing everything we can to give them the best experience possible.”

Royal Enfield has introduced several new products in the past year, and the manufacturer plans to bring those new models to the show floor.