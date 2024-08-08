Royal Enfield‘s Borderless Warranty program authorizes general repairs and maintenance services of Genuine parts in over 3,000 service stations in over 70 countries. When riders are outside their country or in a country different from where the motorcycle is registered, they can receive service at a Royal Enfield dealer for repairs or maintenance covered by the company’s factory warranty.

Any Royal Enfield motorcycle currently under warranty and new motorcycles purchased are covered by the Borderless Warranty program. Maintenance services must be up to date according to the period ranges required by the motorcycle’s owner’s manual. Riders should carry maintenance and service records, proof of ownership, and their motorcycle registration document in case maintenance is needed. Motorcycles privately imported to another country are not eligible.