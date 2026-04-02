A new industry report from Dealer Spike highlights a widening performance gap between top-performing dealerships and the rest of the market, as operators navigate rising costs and increasingly digital-first shoppers.

According to the report from Dealer Spike, the top 10% of dealerships are generating 4.5 times more leads and turning inventory 54% faster than their peers. (Image: Dealer Spike)

The State of the Dealer: 2026, built on behavioral data from more than 6,800 dealerships, outlines the key metrics and strategies separating high-performing stores in today’s environment.

According to the report, the top 10% of dealerships are generating 4.5 times more leads and turning inventory 54% faster than their peers.

Digital expectations reshape dealership performance

The findings point to a continued shift in how customers shop — and when. Dealer Spike reports that 54% of dealership website traffic now occurs outside traditional business hours, turning after-hours lead capture into a critical revenue driver rather than a convenience feature.

“The State of the Dealer: 2026 underscores a pivotal moment for our industry,” says Jason Lehman, senior vice president of dealer sales. “Dealers who invest in modern digital experiences, leverage data, and prioritize long-term customer relationships are positioning themselves for sustainable growth.”

Rising costs put pressure on marketing efficiency

The report also highlights increasing pressure on digital advertising performance. Cost per click rose 19.3% through 2025, while conversion rates declined, forcing dealers to rethink how they measure success.

Top-performing dealers are shifting focus away from vanity metrics like clicks and instead tracking cost per inquiry and cost per conversion to better understand return on investment.

Inventory discipline separates top performers

Inventory management remains another key differentiator. Among the fastest-turning dealerships, just 20.92% of inventory is more than 90 days old, reinforcing the importance of regularly reviewing aging units to protect margins.

The report notes that failing to address aging inventory can quietly erode profitability, particularly in a market with tighter margins.

Digital retailing tools drive higher-quality leads

Dealers adopting digital retailing tools, including unit-level pricing calculators, are also seeing measurable gains, generating nearly 48% more high-quality leads compared to those without such tools.

Jared Burt, a contributor to the report, said the industry is entering a new phase following several years of disruption.

“The 2026 operating environment will be defined by dealer leaders who adapt and improve at a record pace,” Burt says. “The past three years have demanded resilience and adjustment. Now the requirement shifts from reaction to disciplined acceleration.”

Dealer takeaway

For powersports dealers, the report reinforces a clear message: operational discipline and digital execution are no longer optional.

As customer behavior continues to evolve and acquisition costs rise, dealerships that invest in after-hours engagement, data-driven marketing, and inventory management are positioning themselves to outperform competitors while those that don’t risk falling further behind.

Dealer Spike has made the full report available for download on its website.