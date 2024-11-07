Royal Enfield reveals electric ‘Flying Flea’ brand at EICMA

Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in operation for over 123 years. However, this hasn’t stopped it from looking towards the future. At EICMA 2024, it burst into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of a new dedicated brand: Flying Flea.

The first model in the Flying Flea range is called the FF-C6 and features a retro-futuristic design. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

The name originates from the motorcycle of the same name produced by Royal Enfield in the 1940s. Designed to be parachuted into war zones, the Flying Flea was known for its lightness and agility. This spirit is revived today in the new brand.

The first model in the Flying Flea range is called the FF-C6 and features a retro-futuristic design. Inspired by the original model, it has a forged aluminum Girder fork, reminiscent of motorcycles from the 1920s and 1930s.

1942 Royal Enfield Flying Flea was lightweight and could be dropped by parachute behind enemy lines. (By Thruxton – Own work, CC BY 3.0)

The frame is also made from forged aluminum, which is lightweight and durable, while the magnesium battery housing reduces weight and improves cooling. There’s also a scrambler-style variant named “S6”. The FF-C6 allows for independent adjustments to acceleration, braking, and regeneration settings. The system is constantly updated Over The Air, and you can start the bike with your smartphone.

Like the original Flying Flea, the electric version is designed to be lightweight, nimble, and durable. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is located in Hall 15/Stand I04 at EICMA 2024.