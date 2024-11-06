Honda reveals new V3 engine concept with electric compressor at EICMA

Honda unveiled the world’s first V3 motorcycle engine with an electrical compressor at EICMA 2024 (November 7-10) in Milan, Italy.

Honda has unveiled a new V3 engine with an electrical compressor being developed for large displacement bikes (Photos: Honda)

The water-cooled 75-degree V3 engine is being developed for larger displacement motorcycles. It has been designed to be extremely slim and compact and features the world’s first electrical compressor for motorcycles. It can control the intake air compression irrespective of engine rpm, meaning high-response torque can be delivered even from lower rpm. In addition, the electrical compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle and efficient centralization of mass. It also does not require any form of intercooler.

Honda plans to apply the new V3 engine to larger displacement models in the future and will continue its development toward mass production.

