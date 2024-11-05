Honda donates 40 generators for Hurricane Helene relief efforts



Continuing its efforts to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene, Honda is donating 40 of its EU3200i portable generators to the American Red Cross to support families in North Carolina who remain without power in the aftermath of hurricane-related flooding in the area.

Honda Powersports dealers in North Carolina have taken delivery of the EU3200i 3000-watt series generators and will prepare them for the American Red Cross prior to their deployment. (Photo: Honda)

This in-kind contribution is in addition to an October 3 pledge of $500,000 to the American Red Cross by the Honda family of companies in America, including Honda North Carolina in Swepsonville and Honda Aircraft Company in Greensboro. Honda Aircraft Company also provided use of the innovative HondaJet to transport humanitarian relief aid to hard-hit areas of the region.

At less than 60 pounds, the EU3200i is the lightest, most compact 3000-watt series Honda generator and will provide reliable power for families, helping to operate furnaces, refrigerators and other necessary items. Honda Powersports dealers in North Carolina have taken delivery of the generators and will prepare them for the American Red Cross prior to their deployment.

In addition to the generators, 700 Engineering Learning Lunchboxes will be donated to Honda partner Greensboro Science Center to support students who have been displaced or are learning from home in Western North Carolina. These kits will provide up to 10 hours of hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) content to help fill educational gaps resulting from Hurricane Helene.

Beyond the corporate donations for disaster recovery, Honda and Acura Financial Services continue to offer payment extensions and lease deferrals to customers impacted by the natural disaster. Honda also provides its associates an opportunity to join the hurricane relief effort through its matching fund and volunteer programs.