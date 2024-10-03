Honda donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

On behalf of the Honda family of companies in the U.S., Honda is donating $500,000 in needed disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene. The donation will enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster across the affected region, which is also the home of Honda manufacturing operations and its associates. North Carolina-based Honda Aircraft is providing HondaJet to transport humanitarian relief aid to the hard-hit areas of the region.

In addition to the corporate disaster recovery donation, Honda and Acura Financial Services are offering payment extensions and lease deferrals to customers impacted by the natural disaster.

Honda is also offering its associates an opportunity to join the hurricane relief effort through its matching fund and volunteer programs. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a maximum of $1,000. Additionally, the company will provide up to $200 in grants to eligible organizations when associates volunteer.