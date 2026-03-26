Honda adds E-Clutch, more off-road ability to its ADV range

Honda Powersports is bringing even more off-road capability to its middleweight adventure platform for 2026 with the upgraded Transalp, now equipped with Honda E-Clutch, adjustable suspension, and an off-road skid plate.

For 2026, the Transalp receives the Honda E-Clutch, which, combined with throttle-by-wire technology, provides smooth shifting and excellent low-speed control on pavement and dirt. (Photos: American Honda)

The Transalp is the first adventure model to feature Honda E-Clutch, which offers the convenience of clutch-free starts and shifts while retaining the direct engagement of a traditional manual transmission. This advancement enhances accessibility without compromising rider control, ensuring the bike remains equally suited to daily commuting, long-distance touring, and off-pavement exploration.

Meanwhile, the CRF300L Rally continues to build on its reputation as a lightweight, long-range dual-sport machine, pairing rally-inspired styling with practical touring features and proven off-road capability. Designed for riders who value agility and efficiency without sacrificing comfort or fuel range, the model remains well-suited for exploring remote routes, connecting trails, and navigating varied terrain with confidence.

“The adventure category’s popularity continues because riders want motorcycles that can truly do it all. With the addition of Honda E-Clutch to the Transalp, we’re making that experience even more intuitive and approachable.” — Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing, American Honda

Honda is also bringing back the CRF300L Rally unchanged for the 2026 model year.

“The CRF300L Rally remains an incredibly capable platform for riders who want lightweight agility with real-world touring range. Both models reflect our focus on expanding adventure for a broad spectrum of customers,” Miller adds.

2026 Transalp E-Clutch

For 2026, the Transalp receives the Honda E-Clutch, which, combined with throttle-by-wire technology, provides smooth shifting and excellent low-speed control on pavement and dirt. A new aluminum skid plate has also been added, and a fully adjustable front and rear suspension allows riders to tailor performance to varying terrain.

The Transalp is the second model in Honda’s range that features both E-Clutch and throttle-by-wire technology, joining the 2026 CB750 Hornet.

Colors: White; Deep Pearl Gray

MSRP: $10,199

Available: July

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2026 CRF300L Rally

Offering approachable performance and real off-road capability, the CRF300L performs equally for weekday commutes and weekend explorations. Wind protection, ample fuel capacity and comfortable ergonomics support longer outings without sacrificing lightweight agility or confidence-inspiring handling.