Honda adds E-Clutch to CB750 Hornet, drops prices on popular sports models

Honda continues to enhance rider accessibility and control with its latest announcement of the E-Clutch CB750 Hornet naked bike.

The 2026 CB750 Hornet now comes with E-Clutch, which enables shifting with or without the clutch lever, and is the fourth model now offered with the innovative technology. (Photos: Honda)

With this latest addition, Honda now offers four E-Clutch-equipped motorcycles from its on-road range, including the CB650R, CBR650R, and the recently announced Rebel 300 E-Clutch cruiser.

“Honda’s E-Clutch system represents a major step forward in motorcycle technology, offering riders the freedom to enjoy seamless shifting without sacrificing engagement or performance,” says Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “Expanding this technology to the CB750 Hornet for 2026 reflects our ongoing goal of making the joy of motorcycling more approachable, intuitive, and enjoyable for riders of all experience levels.”

The CB750 Hornet is the first Honda E-Clutch model featuring throttle-by-wire, offering enhanced electronic control. The result is a machine that Honda says retains the CB750 Hornet’s character and sharp handling, but with a new level of versatility.

CB750 E-Clutch

The CB750 E-Clutch comes in Matte Nightshade Blue or Black, and will be available in February, with an MSRP of $7,999.

Reduced MSRPs on six models

In addition to the new E-Clutch model, Honda also announced the return of its full range of adventure, sport, touring, and standard motorcycles. Most notably, the OEM is directing its focus to sport bike customers, lowering prices for multiple CB and CBR models.

“With new lower pricing for multiple CB and CBR models that makes them more accessible and creates a natural path for current Honda riders — like miniMOTO owners — to step up to a sport bike. Importantly, these changes come without sacrificing technology, style, or performance.”

MSRP reductions include: $1,000 off the CB500 Hornet and CBR500R; $700 off the CB650R E-Clutch and CBR650R E-Clutch; and $650 off the CB300R — which also includes a $500 price reduction.