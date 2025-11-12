American Honda is reinforcing its commitment to the powersports industry with two major announcements this week: the company will return to AIMExpo 2026 in Anaheim, California, and invest $9.6 million to modernize its North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) facility, home of Honda’s ATV production in the U.S.

Honda’s powersports sales team will also host a regional dealer meeting during AIMExpo to review 2025 performance, introduce new products, and outline key opportunities for the year ahead. (Photos: American Honda)

At AIMExpo 2026, taking place January 7–9, Honda will showcase its latest motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides in a 50-by-30-foot booth on the main show floor. Dealers and attendees can expect product news focused on Honda’s street lineup, as well as insights highlighting the brand’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and dealer collaboration, according to Honda.

“The show is a cornerstone event for our industry, and the 2026 edition will give us the opportunity to share some exciting developments,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “Face-to-face connection is an integral part of how we do business,” adds Bill Savino, director of powersports national sales. “We look forward to meeting with dealers to reflect on the past year, share key plans for 2026, and strengthen the partnerships that power Honda.”

AIMExpo concludes the day before the AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium, where fans can watch Honda HRC Progressive riders showcase the race-proven CRF motocross lineup.

Meanwhile, in Swepsonville, North Carolina, Honda is making a major investment in domestic manufacturing, announcing a $9.658 million modernization project at its North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) facility. The project will enable the plant to produce key ATV components in-house, including fenders, covers, and other assembly parts, thereby enhancing efficiency and flexibility while creating 18 new jobs.

Honda’s investment includes the installation of new electric-powered equipment and a plastic pelletizer system designed to recycle material scraps, aligning with Honda’s global resource circulation and carbon reduction goals.

“By equipping Honda North Carolina Manufacturing with new capabilities to build key parts for our products right here at the facility, we can continue growing our ATV business in North Carolina,” shares Lynne Hedrick, NCM site lead.

Originally opened in 1984, the Swepsonville plant now serves as Honda’s exclusive ATV production facility in North America, manufacturing the FourTrax and TRX series while also producing outdoor power equipment. The facility employs approximately 600 associates and represents over $395 million in total capital investment.

As Honda prepares for AIMExpo and invests in U.S. manufacturing, both initiatives, the company says, underscore its ongoing commitment to dealer relationships, American production, and innovation across its powersports lineup.