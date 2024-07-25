Honda to bring E-Clutch tech to the U.S. with CB650R and CBR650R

American Honda has confirmed that its E-Clutch technology will be offered to U.S. customers on the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R. Previously unveiled in Europe, the cutting-edge feature makes the riding experience easier, sportier, and less fatiguing.

Now available to U.S. customers on Honda’s middleweight standard and sport bikes, the Honda E-Clutch appeals to riders of widely varying skill and experience levels, enabling all to focus on the fun of riding more comfortably. In addition to E-Clutch, the new CB650R and CBR650R receive other important updates, including styling, LED lighting, and a new TFT screen.

Honda’s E-Clutch uses electronics to simulate gear changes without requiring riders to pull a lever.

“Honda has long been a pioneer in innovative motorcycle clutch and transmission technology, and we’re pleased to continue that tradition with the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R,” says Colin Miller, public relations manager at American Honda. “By eliminating the need to pull in a clutch lever during starts, gear changes, and stops, E-Clutch simplifies riding and makes it more enjoyable for beginners and experts alike. And yes, if a rider prefers to ride traditionally, the clutch lever can still be used.”

Bestowed with high-tech Honda E-Clutch technology, the 2024 CBR650R (and its naked bike sibling, the CB650R) receives several styling and convenience upgrades, making it even more gratifying for the modern sport bike enthusiast.

The models are scheduled to be available at dealerships in September.