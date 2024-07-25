Honda to bring E-Clutch tech to the U.S. with CB650R and CBR650R
American Honda has confirmed that its E-Clutch technology will be offered to U.S. customers on the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R. Previously unveiled in Europe, the cutting-edge feature makes the riding experience easier, sportier, and less fatiguing.
Now available to U.S. customers on Honda’s middleweight standard and sport bikes, the Honda E-Clutch appeals to riders of widely varying skill and experience levels, enabling all to focus on the fun of riding more comfortably. In addition to E-Clutch, the new CB650R and CBR650R receive other important updates, including styling, LED lighting, and a new TFT screen.
“Honda has long been a pioneer in innovative motorcycle clutch and transmission technology, and we’re pleased to continue that tradition with the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R,” says Colin Miller, public relations manager at American Honda. “By eliminating the need to pull in a clutch lever during starts, gear changes, and stops, E-Clutch simplifies riding and makes it more enjoyable for beginners and experts alike. And yes, if a rider prefers to ride traditionally, the clutch lever can still be used.”
The models are scheduled to be available at dealerships in September.