Honda announces its 2026 Rebel cruiser lineup

American Honda recently unveiled its 2026 Rebel lineup, a range of cruisers that the OEM says will attract new motorcyclists while appealing to seasoned riders.

Thanks to the Rebel 300’s new automated clutch control feature, Honda’s popular entry-level cruiser is now even more approachable for new riders. (Photos: American Honda)



For the new model year, the spotlight is on the Rebel 300, which becomes Honda’s third powersports model to feature automated clutch control — E-Clutch — effectively lowering the barrier for entry-level riders. Rounding out the lineup are the Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100 — the latter featuring five different trim levels, including three with dual-clutch transmission.

“The Rebel brand has been a cornerstone of Honda’s on-road lineup throughout its long history, and it continues to resonate with riders of varying ages and backgrounds,” says Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “The 2026 Rebel 300 — now with E-Clutch technology — builds on that legacy by combining timeless design with cutting-edge innovation, while the Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100 platforms carry forward the same trusted qualities that have made Honda’s cruisers so popular.”

Rebel 300 E-Clutch

Thanks to its low seat height, light weight, controllable power, fun style, and affordable price, the Rebel 300 E-Clutch is a great entry point for new riders and is a common choice for riding schools. For the 2026 model year, Honda says it’s made the Rebel 300 even more approachable, as it comes with Honda E-Clutch technology.

2026 Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch Matte Black Metallic.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic; Pearl Smoky Gray

MSRP: $5,349

Available: December 2025

Full specs

Rebel 500

Honda’s best-selling cruiser, the Rebel 500, is an approachable machine that offers comfort, performance, and style. It’s a great option for beginners, those stepping up from a smaller bike, or even for experienced riders seeking an affordable machine. The Rebel 500 is available in a standard version and an SE trim level with select factory-installed accessories.

2026 Honda Rebel 500 SE Pearl Blue.

Colors Rebel 500: Pearl Black; Pearl Smoky Gray Rebel 500 SE: Pearl Blue

MSRP Rebel 500: $6,799 Rebel 500 SE: $6,999

Available: January 2026

Full specs

Rebel 1100

Blending classic lines with advanced technology and engineering, Honda’s Rebel 1100 boasts a list of features focused on comfort and convenience, including rider-friendly tech like Honda RoadSync for seamless connectivity. With five distinct trim levels — ranging from the stripped-back standard to the touring-ready T — there’s a Rebel 1100 version to suit every style of rider.

2026 Honda Rebel 1100 Matte Black Metallic.