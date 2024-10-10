Sullivans Inc. donates snow gear to Helene victims

Bobby Sullivan is a successful businessman who knows how to make things happen for his company, Sullivans Inc., which distributes Joe Rocket, HJC, and other apparel bands. He also knows when it’s time to help others, and that’s why he is donating hundreds, if not thousands, of snow gear products to victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Sullivans enlisted the help of a former rep, Rueben Bakker, who lives in the area and is assisting in the recovery efforts. (Photo: Facebook)

Sullivan contacted PSB to tell us that the situation in Ashville and other remote areas affected by Hurricane Helene made him think of ways to help. Sullivan’s team has enlisted the help of a local rep to get the items directly to the victims.

Bakker, the former Sullivans rep, has surveyed the affected areas on his BMW, as most of the roads are washed out.

“It’s heartbreaking what’s going on up there in North Carolina,” says Sullivan. “We wanted to do something to help them out, so we will donate all of our snow jackets to the victims, some of whom are still without power and water in the more remote areas.”

Sullivan says that after watching the news and seeing the devastating effects, he knew he had to get involved. The inventory he is sending is worth about $200,000, and he hopes other distributors will get involved and do something similar.

Sullivans Inc. pallets of snow jackets getting ready to be loaded into a truck headed to North Carolina. (Photo: Sullivans Inc.)

OEMs and dealers have been pitching in, too. Honda recently announced a $500,000 donation to Hurricane Helene victims, and Polaris is donating vehicles and supplies, including generators and ATVs.

Just outside of Ashville, NC, is a Harley-Davidson dealership that has been damaged on the inside. However, the parking lot and other shelter areas are being used as a command center and distribution point for some of the agencies involved in getting aid to people in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend area of the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm late in the evening of September 26. Helene’s largest impacts, however, were across the southern Appalachians, where widespread severe and unprecedented flooding occurred with hundreds of fatalities and billions in property damage. Strong wind gusts damaged property and blew trees and power lines down from the Gulf Coast to the North Carolina mountains.