The Polaris Foundation has sent five RANGER XD 1500 vehicles to expand the Salvation Army’s Rescue and Relief Fleet to aid recovery efforts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. The Polaris Foundation has donated vehicles to the Salvation Army’s Rescue and Relief Fleet for more than a decade to aid in various recovery efforts. Crews onsite use Polaris RANGERs to access remote areas, hauling equipment, medical supplies, or meals to survivors and volunteers.

Polaris has sent five RANGER XD 1500s to expand the Salvation Army’s Rescue and Relief Fleet to aid Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Photo courtesy of Polaris

Polaris shares, “Serving our local communities is a foundational component of the Polaris Geared for Good mindset. Whether through vehicle or supply donations or volunteering, our employees, and the broader Polaris family, including our nationwide dealer network, has a long history of taking action.”

In addition to off-road vehicles, Polaris sent more than 200 generators, 200 quarts of oil, and several other supplies directly to North Carolina to support fire stations and more rural mountain communities that continue to be without access to power. These efforts were supported by partners like SpaceX and NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, along with local dealer partner Interstate Cycle in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Other local Polaris dealers are also acting, including Sloan’s Motorcycle-ATV, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, whose employees spearhead donation efforts of money, food and water. Employees will join forces with others to create a group of over 230 vehicles traveling to Gerton, North Carolina, to aid in providing supplies, clearing debris, and providing rescue and relief.

Across the U.S., Polaris is leveraging its internal giving platform, Polaris Gives, to provide employees the opportunity to double their donation through its donation match employee program.