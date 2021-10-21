Sullivans Inc. launches 2021-22 New Release Catalog

Sullivans Inc. has launched its 2021-22 New Release Catalog as an entirely digital product. In this year’s 89-page catalog, dealers can view and order the latest products in powersports from brands including Joe Rocket, HJC and O’Neal.

From the newest helmet models by HJC like the new RPHA 1N to innovative gear by Joe Rocket like the Seeker Jacket, the new release catalog features sections that offer dealers quick access to the most recently released products in powersports.

Dealers can view and access the 2021-2022 New Release Catalog on the Sullivans Inc. website by clicking the image below.