Joe Rocket is back under one roof for the first time in two decades. Joe Rocket Canada Inc. has acquired the U.S.-based Joe Rocket brand from Sullivans Inc., consolidating all trademarks, product development, and global rights with the original team that built the iconic apparel label.

Joe Rocket Canada Inc. has acquired the U.S.-based Joe Rocket brand from Sullivans Inc., consolidating all trademarks, product development, and global rights with the original team that built the iconic apparel label. (Photo: Joe Rocket Canada)

The move comes as LeMans Corporation — parent of Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties — completes its acquisition of Sullivans’ distribution network. This shift helped open the door for Joe Rocket Canada to reclaim full ownership of its U.S. brand rights.

Founded in 1992, Joe Rocket quickly became a dominant force in motorcycle gear, known for advancing rider safety and technical textiles. President Max Charlebois called the reunion a “historic moment” for the brand and its global rider community.

“For more than 30 years, riders have trusted Joe Rocket. Bringing the brand back together lets us honor that legacy while building an even stronger future,” Charlebois shares.

With full control restored, Joe Rocket Canada plans to modernize and revitalize the product portfolio while staying true to its rider-first design philosophy. Charlebois said longtime fans can expect a renewed focus on quality, innovation, and protection — the hallmarks that made Joe Rocket one of the most recognizable names in powersports apparel.

More details on the company’s global strategy will be released soon as the unified Joe Rocket prepares for its next chapter.