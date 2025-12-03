Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Joe Rocket reunifies the global brand after acquisition from Sullivans Inc.

The StaffDecember 3, 2025

Joe Rocket is back under one roof for the first time in two decades. Joe Rocket Canada Inc. has acquired the U.S.-based Joe Rocket brand from Sullivans Inc., consolidating all trademarks, product development, and global rights with the original team that built the iconic apparel label.

Joe Rocket Canada Inc. has acquired the U.S.-based Joe Rocket brand from Sullivans Inc., consolidating all trademarks, product development, and global rights with the original team that built the iconic apparel label. (Photo: Joe Rocket Canada)

The move comes as LeMans Corporation — parent of Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties — completes its acquisition of Sullivans’ distribution network. This shift helped open the door for Joe Rocket Canada to reclaim full ownership of its U.S. brand rights.

Founded in 1992, Joe Rocket quickly became a dominant force in motorcycle gear, known for advancing rider safety and technical textiles. President Max Charlebois called the reunion a “historic moment” for the brand and its global rider community.

“For more than 30 years, riders have trusted Joe Rocket. Bringing the brand back together lets us honor that legacy while building an even stronger future,” Charlebois shares.

With full control restored, Joe Rocket Canada plans to modernize and revitalize the product portfolio while staying true to its rider-first design philosophy. Charlebois said longtime fans can expect a renewed focus on quality, innovation, and protection — the hallmarks that made Joe Rocket one of the most recognizable names in powersports apparel.

More details on the company’s global strategy will be released soon as the unified Joe Rocket prepares for its next chapter.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffDecember 3, 2025

Related Articles

Indian, Vance & Hines team up for multi-year KOTB factory effort

November 25, 2025
LeMans acquires Sullivans

LeMans to acquire Sullivans Inc., expanding distribution strength in the Northeast

November 24, 2025
EICMA 25 sets record

EICMA 2025 draws 600,000 visitors, setting new attendance record

November 19, 2025

PSB opens Nifty 50 contest for 2026 products

November 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.