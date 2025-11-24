LeMans Corporation — the parent of Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited and the industry’s largest powersports aftermarket distributor — announced on November 21 an agreement to acquire Sullivans Inc., a longtime regional distributor serving New England dealers for more than 50 years.

Founded in 1972 and based in Hanson, Massachusetts, Sullivans has earned a strong reputation in the Northeast for fast delivery, reliable service and a product mix tailored specifically to regional dealer needs. Its deep roots and long-term dealer relationships have made it one of the most trusted names in the area’s powersports supply chain.

LeMans, established in 1967, operates globally through Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited and boasts the industry’s broadest aftermarket parts and accessories lineup. The company says bringing Sullivans into the fold will strengthen its position as the most comprehensive distribution partner for U.S. dealers. Sullivans distributes HJC, Joe Rocket, Power Trip, and Nelson-Rigg, among other brands.

“Sullivans brings an exceptional legacy of service, product knowledge and dealer support,” says Paul Langley, chairman and CEO of LeMans Corporation. “Integrating their regional strength with our national capabilities adds to our incredible portfolio and reinforces our philosophy of being the go-to distributor for the powersports industry.”

LeMans said additional details on integration and timelines will be shared with dealers as plans develop.