Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

SW-Motech to showcase its latest motorcycle accessories at AIMExpo

The StaffDecember 18, 2025

Motorcycle accessories company SW-Motech announced it’s returning to the AIMExpo 2026, where it plans showcase its latest product innovations, and connect with dealers and media from across the U.S.

SW-Motech will be at AIMExpo 2026 in Anaheim, where it looks to connect with dealers, riders, and industry partners. (Photo: SW Mototech)

SW-Motech will feature its latest offerings, including tank bags, side carriers (panniers), hard cases, and a range of waterproof soft luggage designed for adventure, touring, and urban riders.

“We’re thrilled to be back at AIMExpo, especially with the show this year in Southern California,” says David Zemla, USA country manager for SW-Motech. “This region has such a deep-rooted motorcycle culture, and it’s the perfect backdrop to connect directly with riders and industry partners. We’re bringing our latest gear, spirit of adventure, and a few surprises that showcase how SW-Motech continues to grow and innovate in the U.S. market.”

In addition to highlighting its latest products, the SW-Motech team will be on hand to discuss dealer opportunities, upcoming events, and plans for 2026

“AIMExpo gives us the chance to celebrate motorcycling culture right here at home,” adds Derrick Lau, the company’s marketing manager. “From riders exploring the backroads to those commuting daily, Southern California embodies the spirit of two wheels.”

AIMExpo 2026 will be held Jan. 5-7 in Anaheim, California.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffDecember 18, 2025

Related Articles

Mips acquires Koroyd

Mips acquires Koroyd, expanding helmet safety portfolio

December 16, 2025
Drag Specialties back as King of the Baggers sponsor

Drag Specialties offering $86K in contingency for King of the Baggers

December 16, 2025

Adventure Lifestyle teams with Octane to launch new in-house finance program

December 10, 2025
2026 market outlook

2026 market outlook: Protect cash, pick your moment, proactively plan ahead

December 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.