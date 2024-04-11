PSB shares April aftermarket news

Powersports business shares news and products from Kimpex, SW-MOTECH, HJC Helmets and Slingshot.

Kimpex partners with ASV Inventions

Kimpex has added ASV Inventions to its roster, enriching its offering in the motorcycle, ATV and e-bike segments. ASV will offer its unbreakable brake levers, which it has sold over a million units of worldwide. ASV is committed to offering high-end products that enhance the riding experience and Kimpex is excited to provide its network with a range of innovative, high-performance products. ASV products are currently available on the Kimpex website.

SW-MOTECH BMW R1300GS tank bags and luggage options

A total of four models from the SW-MOTECH‘s PRO series of tank bags fit the new GS tank including the PRO GS Tank Bag with up to 20 liters of usable storage. 2024 GS riders can also choose between three waterproof “WP” tank bag models including the brand-new PRO Micro WP.

The TRAX ADV aluminum cases are quickly attached to the removable SW-MOTECH PRO carrier and offer abundant lockable space for gear. The rugged waterproof and dustproof cases are available in the M version with a capacity of 37 liters and the L version with a capacity of 47 liters. Both models are available in black or silver.

SW-MOTECH Adventure luggage set for BMW R1300GS

The matching TRAX ADV Top Case can be mounted on the rear Adventure Rack for extra storage. For the complete package, the Adventure Luggage Set includes all three cases with matching racks for the side and the rear rack, all offered as a convenient bundle.

The brand-new DUSC luggage option has a hard case with panels that are made from 3D-textured ABS material and then wrapped in a sturdy aluminum perimeter frame. The result is a tough, dimensionally stable and lightweight case. DUSC cases are extremely versatile, suitable for sport-touring, commuting or more adventurous off-road duty. They can also be used interchangeably as a side case or top case. For soft luggage options, the waterproof SysBag WP L Side Bags are also compatible with the new BMW flagship and offer ADV styling and functionality.

HJC Helmets RPHA 12

HJC Helmets and Netflix have collaborated on an RPHA 12 helmet featuring an all-new design inspired by the hit Netflix series Squid Game.

HJC Squid Game RPHA 12

The Squid Game edition RPHA 12 features a design inspired by the iconic pink guard uniforms from the series. The helmet has been tested and designed in HJC’s R&D and Wind Tunnel facility. The new design offers more ventilation and is light but maintains its strength from HJC’s Advanced PIM EVO construction. The helmet has a new shield that is wider and thicker than the RPHA 11, giving the rider a better field of view and better stability at certain speeds.

Slingshot Spring Apparel Collection

Polaris Slingshot has introduced its 2024 Spring Apparel Collection for men and women. The collection takes inspiration from the 2024 Polaris Slingshot lineup with more than 40 apparel options in two distinct aesthetics: “Bold and Colorful” and “Subtle and Sleek.”

2024 Slingshot Spring Apparel

New is the first-ever Slingshot-branded sneakers and sunglasses, as well as specific women’s fits and styles. The collection also includes vibrant tees, performance shirts, hoodies, joggers, riding jackets, hats, home items and more. Both the “Bold and Colorful” and “Subtle and Sleek” lines offer new styles and graphics along with comfort for everyday wear and versatility to wear in or out of the Slingshot. Riding wear has been designed with material to help drivers stay cool and casual wear incorporates a mix of cotton and fleece for ultimate comfort.

The entire collection is available in unisex sizing from XS – 4XL and ranges from $14.99 – $159.99 MSRP.

2024 Slingshot sunglasses

