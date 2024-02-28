PSB highlights February aftermarket products

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products from Alpinestars, Drag Specialties, Hifonics, SW-MOTECH and Vortex:

Alpinestars Supertech S-R10 Road Racing Helmet

Alpinestars has released the Supertech R10 Road Racing Helmet engineered to provide a blend of ventilation, comfort and a light weight of 3.4 pounds without compromising on any other front. The S-R10 features advanced aerodynamics, achieved through countless sessions in the wind tunnel focused on reducing drag and providing optimal aerodynamic stability.

The Alpinestars Supertech R10 Helmet will be available in six sizes – XS through 2XL – and in both solid and graphic colorways. The solid colors will include black carbon matte and glossy, white glossy and matte black. The company is launching two graphics with two colorways each. The racing-inspired TEAM graphic is available in black carbon/red/white glossy, and black carbon/red fluo/dark blue matte and the minimalistic and heritage ELEMENT graphic is available in black carbon/bright red/white glossy, and black carbon/silver/black glossy.

The Supertech R10 helmet full-line will be available in the U.S. in March, with limited online availability and in select North American retailers already. All helmets include both clear and dark smoke visors, a tear-offs set, Pinlock lens, chin curtain and wind and breath deflectors. Accessories for the Element and Team helmets can be stored comfortably in the paddock helmet bag provided with the S-R10.

Drag Specialties Saddlebag Support Brackets

Drag Specialties has released its high-quality set of saddlebag support brackets. The steel construction support brackets have a durable gloss black finish and bolt on directly to the OEM mounting points. They fit 09-13 FLHX/FLTRX/FLTRU models and are sold in pairs (one left- and one right-side support bracket). The suggested retail price is $276.95.

Hifonics Kawasaki Ridge Audio Systems

The 2024 Kawasaki Ridge Hifonics Audio Systems are engineered to integrate seamlessly into the new UTV and elevate the great outdoors with more volume, total control and bigger bass thumps. The new systems include the STAGE 1 Visor Audio System with Built-In Source Unit, STAGE 1 Visor Audio System, 7-inch Waterproof Touchscreen Source Unit & Dash Kit and STAGE 2 Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Audio System Upgrade.

SW-MOTECH PRO Micro WP Tank Bag

The most popular SW-MOTECH product, the PRO Micro Tank Bag, is now available in a waterproof version: The PRO Micro WP Tank Bag. The compact tank bag combines WP design expertise with the features of the existing PRO Micro. The bag attaches to the tank with the well-known PRO Tank Ring System and its magnetic guide. The sturdy body is made of thermo-welded TPU material and backed with shape-preserving EVA elements. The MOLLE-compatible lid provides convenient access with a satisfying flip-down magnetic closure. The PRO Micro WP Tank Bag offers simple operation, an elegant design and exceptional durability.

Vortex Racing X30 Mirrors

Vortex Racing has launched the X30 Mirror which provides adjustability and precision. The X30 Mirror caters to enthusiasts seeking optimal performance and style for their rides. The mirrors have over 30mm of linear adjustment and a ball and socket design that significantly reduces vibration. Each component of the X30 Mirror is meticulously crafted from high-quality materials, enhancing overall stability and durability while minimizing weight for optimal performance.

The Vortex logo, exuding a touch of elegance, is laser engraved onto the mirror. And engineered for longevity and resilience, the X30 Mirror is constructed from aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum with a durable anodized finish, ensuring exceptional corrosion resistance and aesthetic appeal.