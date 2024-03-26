Denago PowerSports announces flooring provider for U.S. dealers

Denago PowerSports has partnered with Northpoint Commercial Finance to bring inventory flooring support to its growing U.S. dealer network.

“Financing and flooring support is an intricate part of being a reputable and major player in our industry,” says David Garibyan, general manager of Denago. “We are committed to rising to the same level as our biggest competitors and partnering with a financing company as respected as Northpoint completely supports this goal. Banks are not risk-takers; and if they see a future with us, it should be easy for other partners to see the same.”

The terms of this offer will be communicated directly to the Denago dealer network shortly. The company states that this is undoubtedly a significant step in solidifying its future and accentuating The Denago Difference.