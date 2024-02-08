Denago reveals 2024 Freelander 300 FI ATV

According to Denago Powersports, the 2-wheel drive utility category is one of the fastest-growing segments in the ATV industry. The company has unveiled its Freelander 300 FI, which it expects will dominate this emerging category.

Denago Powersports has unveiled the Freelander 300 FI, which features two-up seating. (Photo: Denago)

The Freelander is one of only two vehicles in its category to offer 1+1 seating with the passenger backrest being removable, allowing extra storage space if not being used for a passenger. It also comes stock with a 2500 lbs. electric winch, custom aluminum wheels, full floorboards, front and rear racks and a receiver with a removable hitch that comes prewired for trailer lights.

The Freelander boasts a 270cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine with a fully automatic CVT transmission that includes high, low, neutral, and reverse and electronic fuel injection. The power is delivered through a maintenance-free shaft drive system, with the braking being handled via hydraulic disk brakes all around.

The Denago Powersports team at AIMExpo.

Freelander 300 FI Features

Workhorse Single Cylinder 4 Stroke Engine

Fully Automatic CVT Transmission with High, Low & Reverse

Shaft Drive

4 Wheel Hydraulic Disk Brakes

Independent Dual A Arm Front Suspension

Safety & Convenience

1 + 1 passenger configurations

2500 lbs. Winch with Synthetic Rope

Stylish Cast Aluminum Rims

LED Lights Front & Rear

Parking Brake

MSRP for the Freelander 300 starts at $4199. Dealers attending AIMExpo can visit Denango’s booth (#2032) for more information. Denago says the Freelander will be available in a couple of months for dealers.