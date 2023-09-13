Denago PowerSports expands powersports line

Denago PowerSports, a manufacturer of youth and adult ATVs and off-road dirt bikes, has announced that its lineup will now include a full line of utility vehicles and sport side-by-sides. Denago PowerSports plans to enter the U.S. market with offerings in the electric, gas, ATV, side-by-side, and off-road motorcycle segments ranging from youth to adult models.

Since 1985, the factory of Tao Vehicles Group, Denago’s parent company, has been producing and selling off-road recreational vehicles worldwide. With a cemented reputation in the off-road recreational vehicle industry through its primary products (which include ATVs, motorcycles, and electric vehicles), the Tao is excited to add the new brand.

With an already established number of mature subsidiary companies in the United States, Canada, and other international markets, Denago PowerSports will be positioned to leverage its competitive advantages by providing quick after-sales service and an improved user experience. With the foundation already in place to understand consumer demand, the parent company of Denago PowerSports has developed a three-dimensional marketing channel approach, capitalizing on both offline and online channels.

General Manager David Garibyan will oversee the brand launch and its day-to-day operations. “Research and design have been the core strategy of development for Denago PowerSports products, and we are immensely proud to share this new brand with industry consumers and our dealer network,” says Garibyan. “I look forward to presenting Denago PowerSports at the upcoming Sand Super Show in Costa Mesa, California, this September.”

The Denago PowerSports Corporation is based in Irving, Texas, and has hired several industry professionals, each having over 20 years of experience in the powersports industry. From the national sales director to the parts and support managers, the Denago PowerSports team brings over one hundred years of combined experience to the brand. Distribution warehouse locations include Irving, Texas, Chino Hills, California, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tampa Bay, Florida.

With an aftersales service team that matches its sales channel, Denago PowerSports has the parent company’s support and infrastructure, which will benefit new customers and Denago’s dealer partners. To find out more, go to the Denago PowerSports website or contact johnny@DenagoPowerSports.com.