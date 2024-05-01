RJ Power Sports takes over Racing Unlimited in Iowa



A new powersports dealer is welcoming customers in Fort Dodge, Iowa, as it recently acquired the dealership in December 2023.

Hunter McCoy, the dealership’s co-owner, says the response has been overwhelming since it opened. RJ Power Sports is a franchised dealer for Polaris, Kawasaki, and CF Moto products.

“People have welcomed us very well,” he told local newspaper, The Messenger.

RJ Power Sports, whose original dealership is in Ottumwa, Iowa, bought the Fort Dodge location on Dec. 8, 2023, according to the newspaper.

The dealership is located just a few miles from an off-highway vehicle park, but McCoy and good traffic in the area were also factors in buying the Fort Dodge dealership that was formerly Racing Unlimited.

The dealership sells both side-by-sides and ATVs and services all makes and models of motorcycles and off-highway vehicles.

