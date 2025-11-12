After nearly four decades of leadership, Garry Robertson, founder of Robertson’s Power & Sports, has sold his majority share of the Sanford, Maine, dealership to longtime General Manager Kevin Normand, who officially assumed full ownership in August.

The sale marks a significant milestone for the multi-line dealership, which has grown from a small Suzuki shop into one of New England’s most recognized powersports retailers, carrying brands including Can-Am, Polaris, Suzuki, Kymco, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Lynx, and Switch.

“I would never have expected this to happen when I first came to Robertson’s in 2004,” says Normand. “We’re all very excited about the future of the dealership and grateful to our employees and customers—the real reason for our success.”

Legacy of growth

Robertson founded the dealership in 1988, purchasing R&D Suzuki at its current location on Route 202 in Sanford. Over the years, he expanded the business to include multiple leading OEMs, significantly increasing showroom and service capacity while earning a reputation as a destination dealership for riders across Southern Maine, Southeastern New Hampshire, and beyond.

Technician to owner

Normand’s story with Robertson’s spans more than two decades. He joined the dealership in 2004 as an entry-level technician, returned full-time in 2010, and worked his way up through the ranks — becoming service manager in 2013, taking on sales responsibilities in 2017, and ultimately becoming general manager in 2019, when he first partnered with Robertson as co-owner.

That partnership faced an early test during Covid, when supply-chain disruptions challenged dealers nationwide. Robertson’s tackled the crisis head-on with transparent communication — led by a series of candid videos from Normand explaining inventory and parts delays, along with proactive outreach via email, phone, and social media. The approach built customer trust and strengthened the dealership’s reputation for integrity and service.

Investing in the future

Under Normand’s leadership, Robertson’s Power & Sports is already investing in the next phase of its growth. Recent showroom renovations aim to enhance the customer experience, and digital improvements are planned to streamline online interactions and service scheduling.

Robertson’s remains a family-run business — Normand’s wife, Robin, joined the dealership as office manager in 2022. Most of the staff are active riders themselves, reflecting the dealership’s deep-rooted connection to the powersports community.

Same name, new chapter

The dealership will continue operating under the Robertson’s Power & Sports name, honoring its 37-year history and brand recognition in the region.

To celebrate the ownership transition and kick off the holiday season, Robertson’s will host a Winter Open House and Customer Appreciation Event on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, November 28–29.