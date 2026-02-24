Two Harley-Davidson dealerships in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region will consolidate operations March 1 under new ownership, according to reporting by WAVY-TV.

In a Feb. 21 report by WAVY’s John Eldridge, Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson and Southside Harley-Davidson announced they will combine operations under The Motorcycle Company. The consolidation was confirmed in a Facebook post shared by Southside Harley-Davidson and mirrored on the Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson page.

“This transition unites more than 120 years of Harley-Davidson experience in one location,” the post states. “The familiar faces you’ve trusted in sales, service, parts, and Motorclothes will continue serving you there.”

Operations will continue at 2211 Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth, the current location of Bayside Harley-Davidson, according to the post.

Dealership officials also stated that every employee has been offered a position within the new organization.

“This is about strengthening what we’ve built together — and continuing to serve you with the same dedication you’ve come to expect,” the social media post adds.

WAVY reported that additional details regarding ownership structure and transition plans were not immediately available. The station said it will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

For dealers, the consolidation reflects ongoing market adjustments as retailers evaluate scale, operational efficiencies and succession planning. Ownership transitions and multi-store strategies remain active themes across the Harley-Davidson dealer network.