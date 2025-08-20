DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dealer buys fourth Harley-Davidson dealership

The StaffAugust 20, 2025

Dealer brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services announced on Aug. 5 the sale of Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Iowa.

Steven Towers, left, purchased Iowa-based Harley-Davidson of Carroll from Terry Ruchti, right, who has owned the dealership for more than 30 years. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

Steven Towers now owns four Harley-Davidson stores across the U.S. He purchased the dealership from Terry Ruchti, the owner of Harley-Davidson of Carroll for more than 30 years.

Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry. He previously owned a network of more than 20 Midas International retail locations and has since acquired 10 Big O Tires locations across the Midwest. He is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider with a deep passion for the brand. 

Towers acquired his first Harley-Davidson dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina, in 2023. He followed that up with the purchase of Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2024, and Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas in 2025, with Performance Brokerage Services brokering all four deals.

“This acquisition will solidify my presence in the Midwest and allow me to continue providing quality service and motorcycles to the riding community,” says Towers. “I continue to be very bullish on the future of the Harley-Davidson brand.”

Harley-Davidson of Carroll will be renamed Towers’ Legendary Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 1327 Plaza Drive in Carroll, Iowa.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George Chaconas, senior partner, Courtney Bernhard, partner, and Juan Pardo, partner of the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division at Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisers for this transaction.

Related Articles




Tags
The StaffAugust 20, 2025

Related Articles

Segway Super Villain SX20T takes on Vegas to Reno – dealers can watch it live

August 12, 2025
Harley-Davidson

H-D set to launch all-new, more ‘accessible’ Sprint at under $6K

August 7, 2025
Maxxis dealer promo

Maxxis supercharges dealer incentives with nationwide rollout of ‘Accelerate’ program

August 7, 2025
Young Powersports Euro ribbon cutting

Grand opening welcomes Young Powersports Euro to Utah community

August 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.