Dealer buys fourth Harley-Davidson dealership

Dealer brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services announced on Aug. 5 the sale of Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Iowa.

Steven Towers, left, purchased Iowa-based Harley-Davidson of Carroll from Terry Ruchti, right, who has owned the dealership for more than 30 years. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

Steven Towers now owns four Harley-Davidson stores across the U.S. He purchased the dealership from Terry Ruchti, the owner of Harley-Davidson of Carroll for more than 30 years.

Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry. He previously owned a network of more than 20 Midas International retail locations and has since acquired 10 Big O Tires locations across the Midwest. He is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider with a deep passion for the brand.

Towers acquired his first Harley-Davidson dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina, in 2023. He followed that up with the purchase of Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2024, and Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas in 2025, with Performance Brokerage Services brokering all four deals.

“This acquisition will solidify my presence in the Midwest and allow me to continue providing quality service and motorcycles to the riding community,” says Towers. “I continue to be very bullish on the future of the Harley-Davidson brand.”

Harley-Davidson of Carroll will be renamed Towers’ Legendary Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 1327 Plaza Drive in Carroll, Iowa.

