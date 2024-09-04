Dealer buys second Harley-Davidson dealership

Jeff and Steve Hinchcliff have sold Frontier Harley-Davidson, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Steven Towers. Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry and previously owned a network of over 20 retail locations for Midas International. He has since acquired 10 Big O Tires locations across the Midwest. He is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider and has always been passionate about the brand. In 2023, Towers acquired his first Harley-Davidson dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson.

Pictured left to right are Jeff Hinchcliff, Steven Towers, and Steve Hinchcliff of Frontier Harley-Davidson. Photo courtesy of Performance Brokerage Services

Jeff and Steve Hinchcliff own four automotive dealerships in Omaha, Nebraska, representing BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Kia, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM. After the sale of Frontier Harley-Davidson, Jeff Hinchcliff commented, “We had worked with Juan Pardo and George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services in acquiring several Harley-Davidson dealerships in the past. Throughout the years, we’ve always stayed in touch with Juan, and early this year, he approached us about a potential buyer that he felt was a great fit for our Frontier Harley-Davidson dealership. Although we were not marketing the dealership for sale, Juan’s introduction to Steven made us reconsider. We were very impressed and felt that he would be a great fit for our staff and would continue what we had built at Frontier. With Juan’s help, we moved quickly through negotiations, and he was integral in communicating with the Harley-Davidson Motor Company to get the deal to the finish line. I would recommend Juan Pardo and Performance Brokerage Services if you’re looking to buy or sell your dealership in the future.”

Senior Partner George C. Chaconas and Partner Juan Pardo of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

“It was a true privilege to represent Jeff and Steve Hinchcliff on the sale of Frontier Harley-Davidson,” Pardo said. “The decision to sell was challenging, and it was crucial to find a buyer who would honor the legacy of the dealership by caring for the employees, customers, and continuing its success. I want to thank the Hinchcliff family for allowing us the opportunity to represent them in selling their Harley-Davidson dealership. This was the second Harley-Davidson dealership Steven Towers has purchased through Performance Brokerage Services, and I wish him continued success and growth.”

Frontier Harley-Davidson will remain at its current location at 205 NW 40th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska.