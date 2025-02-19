Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, acquired

Performance Brokerage Services recently announced the sale of Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, from Mike Patterson to Steven Towers.

Historic Harley-Davidson was established in 1949 by Owner Mike Patterson’s grandfather. The dealership has been family-owned and operated by four generations of the Patterson family.

“When I started thinking about selling, I reached out to George and his team of Courtney Bernhard and Juan Pardo,” Mike Patterson shares. “I want to thank them for helping facilitate the sale of our family business of 75 years… Although it was difficult, moving on to the next chapter of my life and our family’s journey was the right decision.”

Performance Brokerage Services has advised on selling over 300 dealerships in the past five years. George C. Chaconas and his team at PBS were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Historic H-D will be Steven and Nicole Towers’ third Harley store.

“Working with Mike Patterson of Historic Harley-Davidson has been an incredible experience, built on a strong, trusting relationship developed through acquisition opportunities, closures, and consolidations in and around his store in Topeka, Kansas,” comments Chaconas. “When he decided it was time to sell, he reached out to me to exclusively represent him in the sale of Historic Harley-Davidson. [We] helped facilitate the sale to one of our great buyer clients, Steven Towers, who has now purchased his third Harley-Davidson dealership from us. This was an emotional milestone after being a family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership for 75 years, with Mike having been part of it for almost 45 years. However, he is excited for his next chapter, opening the relocated Evel Knievel Museum in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. I truly wish him great success with the new museum and congratulate Steven on his newly acquired Harley-Davidson dealership in Topeka, Kansas!”

Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry. He previously owned a network of more than 20 Midas International retail locations and has since acquired 10 Big O Tires locations across the Midwest. He is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider with a deep passion for the brand. In 2023, Steven acquired his first Harley dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson in North Carolina, followed by Frontier Harley-Davidson in Nebraska in 2024.

The new owners plan to relocate Historic Harley-Davidson to a new location within the next 12 months.

“Having recently acquired my second Harley-Davidson dealership in Lincoln, Nebraska, with the help of Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services, it was not long before he approached me about the possibility of acquiring Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas. Geographically, it made sense for me as I grow my Harley-Davidson portfolio, and the numbers ultimately worked out.”

