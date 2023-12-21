PSB highlights December aftermarket products

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products from Dunlop, Drag Specialties, Moose, R&G and Rocky Talkie.

Dunlop AT82

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has introduced the AT82 tire, featuring championship-proven Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT), a complete redesign inside and out and a bi-directional rear tread pattern.

The redesigned construction was focused on improving overall handling, absorption of impacts to common offroad obstacles and dampening harsh feelings that are frequently transmitted to the rider. The new pattern provides greater support under braking forces and increased predictability under acceleration.

Dunlop created an all-new Bi-Directional rear pattern that provides increased performance in a wider range of conditions. The Bi-Directional center knob has been optimized to excel in both soft and hard terrain, simply by changing the mounted direction.

Front sizes: 80/100-21, 90/100-21

Rear sizes: 110/100-18, 120/90-18, 110/90-19, 120/90-19

Drag Specialties Front Fender Service Cover

Drag Specialties has released its black vinyl fender cover so riders can avoid scratching their bike’s paint when doing maintenance. The underside of the cover is lined with a soft material to aid in preventing scratches while servicing the bike. It installs and removes quickly and easily and is designed to fit with the front forks in place but not impede access to service areas on the bike. The cover fits front fenders on most Touring and FL Trike models, including the 12-16 FLD, 86-17 FL Softail (except FLS/FLSS) and 18-23 FLHC/FLHCS models. The suggested retail price is $55.95.

Moose wheels

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division have revealed three new ATV/UTV wheels. The 23X Wheel is a new simulated bead-lock wheel available in sizes 12×7 up to 15×7. The 24X Wheel is available in a black with machined face and a full bronze finish, and is also available in sizes ranging from 12×7 to 15×7. Moose has also introduced a new colorway of its popular 545X wheel, now available in a bronze face with a black simulated bead-lock ring. All wheels are X-Rayed on the production line to ensure quality and reliability. MSRP ranges from $129.95 to $194.95.

Moose skid plate

Moose Racing highlights its Polyethylene Pro Skid Plates which offer a rattle-free and 40 percent lighter alternative to comparable aluminum options. The skid plates are offered in an 8mm option with a full linkage guard or a 6mm non linkage guard option. Both options are constructed of high-density polyethylene, a material that allows the bike to slide over obstacles while providing impact absorption. The skid plates MSRP ranges from $114.95 to $319.95 and fitments are offered from dirt bikes to select adventure models.

R&G paddock stands

Created for the front and rear of the bike, the R&G Workshop Paddock Stands have been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, making them a must-have for workshops, home garages and race pits alike. Each stand can support up to about 440 pounds and is black powder-coated to guarantee a stylish and long-lasting finish.

The new stands feature larger wheels compared to many on the market, ensuring great maneuverability. Extended handles offer increased leverage to ensure a smoother and easier process when lifting the bike.

Advertisement

Riders have a choice of two front Workshop Paddock Stands: one designed with adaptors on the arms that hook and slot into the underside of the fork legs and one that fits to the headstock. At the rear, there is a choice of a left-hand side, right-hand side or standard fitment.

Rocky Talkie radio sets

The Rocky Talkie 2-watt Mountain Radio is a two-way radio that falls within the FCC’s FRS guidelines (no operating license required).

Shatterproof LED screen. Clip-on carabiner for easy attachment with metal-reinforced back-up leash

Waterproof Hand Mic compatible

Specialized lithium-ion battery provides over 3 days of battery life, even in very cold conditions (-20F)

Max range of over 25 miles, however, 1 to 5 miles is more typical in backcountry terrain.

Waterproofing: IP56 (Splashproof)

MSRP: $110 (sold individually)

The Rocky Talkie 5 Watt radio is a GMRS radio with five days of battery life, five-watts of power for optimal range and IP67 submersible waterproofing.

Max range is over 35 miles, however, 2 to 8 miles is typical in backcountry terrain

Specialized lithium-ion battery provides 5 days of battery life, even in very cold conditions (-20F).

22 + 8 repeater channels

Base Features: Privacy Codes, Channel Lock, High/Low Power Modes, Scan Mode, Roger Beep

Advanced Features: Dual Channel Watch, NOAA Weather Channels, NOAA Emergency Alert Monitoring, GMRS Repeater capable

Waterproof Hand Mic for 5W compatible

MSRP: $165