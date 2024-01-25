PSB shares January aftermarket products

Powersports Business reveals January aftermarket products from Drag Specialties, Jack Wolfskin, Moose Racing and Sawicki Speed.

Drag Specialties Side Covers

Drag Specialties has released its Side Covers, designed to add style for an MSRP of $112.95 each. The covers feature stamped steel construction and can replace stock covers in minutes. No drilling is required and the covers are available in gloss black for 14-22 XL models except the RH Sportster. The right and left covers are sold separately.

Drag Specialties Side Covers

Drag Specialties Inner Clutch Hub

Drag Specialties has released an inner clutch hub that serves as a direct replacement for stock hubs. The hub has a reinforced insert for improved durability and is available for 2017-2023 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX/FLTRX/FLTRU/FLTRK and H-D Trike models and is a bolt-in replacement for stock clutch hub OEM #37000083. The clutch hub works with all the OEM clutch components and has a suggested retail price of $133.95.

Drag Specialties Inner Clutch Hub

Jack Wolfskin Alpspitze Wool Pants

The Alpspitze Wool Pants are a base layer designed for winter sports. The pants are designed for strenuous ascents and fast descents and feature breathable, fast-drying merino wool. They provide warmth and optimal temperature regulation while the natural fiber has an antibacterial effect and reduces unpleasant odors. The ¾ length offers maximum comfort when wearing winter boots. The MSRP is listed at $89.95. Visit the Jack Wolfskin website to view the company’s 2024 apparel.

Jack Wolfskin Alpspitze Wool Pants

Moose Racing Primary Clutches

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division have introduced the new Complete Assembled Primary clutches for Polaris ATV and UTV models. The clutches are constructed of aluminum and magnesium for weight savings and strength. They feature a heat-treated center shaft and larger diameter spider buttons. The clutches use the same clutch puller as OEM and accept any brand of drive belt. Every clutch is factory balanced. The Primary Clutch MSRP’s range from $314.95 to $429.95.

Drag Specialties Primary Clutch

Moose apparel

Moose Racing has also revealed its Spring 2024 Apparel. The company has introduced three new colorways of its stretch fit Agroid racewear and six new colorways of its fully vented Sahara racewear. For youth riders, two new colorways of the Youth Agroid racewear and a new helmet called the F.I. Vaporwave have been released.

Moose has also introduced a new moto vest. For MTB riders, a new jersey is available in three colorways, the Agroid MTB glove has been released in four new colorways and a stretch fit minimal knee pad has been released. A new Roller Gear Bag with locker style dividers and a fold out dress mat has also been released.

Youth F.I. Vaporwave Helmet and Adult Sahara Jersey and Pants

Retail Prices:

Adult Agroid Jersey: $54.95

Adult Agroid Pants: $139.95

Adult Sahara Jersey: $49.95 – $54.95

Adult Sahara Pants: $139.95

Moto Vest: 69.95

MTB Jersey: $36.95

MTB Knee Pad: $54.95

MTB Gloves: $24.95

Youth F.I. Vaporwave Helmet: $129.95

Youth Agroid Jersey: $29.95

Youth Agroid Pants: $84.95

Roller Gear Bag: $299.95

Sawicki Speed “RT” line of exhausts

Sawicki Speed, a performance motorcycle exhaust manufacturer based in Denver, North Carolina, has introduced the “RT” line of exhaust systems for Harley-Davidsons and Indian Motorcycles.

Advertisement

Sawicki Speed’s parent company, Proto Titan, was already manufacturing the final rounds of exhausts for Royal-T when they made the bold choice to acquire the design rights and include it in Sawicki Speed’s line-up of performance exhaust offerings.

Sawicki Speed “RT” line of exhausts

Built on Sawicki Speed’s dyno-proven exhaust platform, the new RT pipes are constructed from hand-brushed 304 stainless steel and feature a custom tig-welded pie-cut turnout with a billet insert trim ring. Riders can expect to see considerable increases in torque and horsepower as well as significant weight savings over stock exhaust systems. All Sawicki Speed exhausts come with hardware for installation including proprietary exhaust gaskets and come backed by Sawicki’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Sawicki Speed is initially offering the RT exhaust for select Harley-Davidson models, including M8 Baggers, 6-speed Twin Cam Baggers and M8 Softails followed by Dynas and FXRs. More fitments are coming soon including Harley Sportsters and Twin Cam Softail models, as well as Indian Challenger, Chief and Scout models. The RT joins Sawicki’s other 2-into-1 exhausts available in various lengths and with multiple finish and end cap options, providing riders with even more configurations to customize their motorcycles.