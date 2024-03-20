PSB shares aftermarket products released in March

Powersports Business recently shared aftermarket products from GIVI USA, Suzuki and Moose Racing and now adds products from Kolpin Outdoors and Drag Specialties to the March aftermarket list.

Kolpin Outdoors Guardian Storage Boxes

Kolpin Outdoors has released its 40- and 80-liter Guardian Storage Boxes for ATVs and UTVs. The 40-liter storage box is 27.5 inches L x 11 inches W x 8.5 inches H and features a zipperless design and a three-pocket lid organizer. The 80-liter storage box is 33 inches L x 14 inches W x 12 inches H and features a zipperless design, a zippered exterior pocket and a three-pocket lid organizer. The MSRP for the 40-liter storage box is $119.99 and the MSRP for the 80-liter storage box is $139.99.

Drag Specialties 3/4 Solo Seat

Drag Specialties has revealed a café racer-inspired solo seat styled to speed up the look of 2018-2023 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber models. The seat has a 6-inch rise at the back for support and features solar-reflective leather in the seating area and automotive-grade vinyl on the sides. The company says this design reduces the surface temperature of the seat by 25 F. The seat base is ABS thermoformed and its carpeted bottom has rubber bumpers to prevent motorcycle paint scratches.

The seat measures 22 inches long overall and is 11 inches long x 11¼ inches wide at the front and 9 inches long x 5 inches wide at the rear. The seat is available in smooth or diamond stitch with a suggested retail of $305.95 to $340.95. The seat can be installed using OEM hardware and is made In the U.S.A.

GIVI USA TN4133 Engine Guards

The GIVI USA TN4133 Engine Guards Engine guards are ideal for any motorcycle, especially for ADV bikes. The guards are made of 1mm mild steel tubing and are strong enough to minimize impact with the ground and flexible enough to absorb energy and protect the motorcycle frame. For this same reason, the guards do not mount directly to engine bolts.

The TN4133, powder coated to resist oxidation and light scratches, also features a front cross-bar that allows better coverage and protection of the relatively large, rally-style fairing of the KLR650. The guard can also offer the perfect support for a pair of S310 or S322 auxiliary lights and has an MSRP of $224.

Genuine Suzuki GSX-R1000 Double Bubble Windscreen

The Genuine Suzuki GSX-R1000 Double Bubble Windscreen adds more style and aerodynamics to a sportbike and considerably reduces wind pressure on the rider’s upper body and head. The bubble is 37mm higher than the standard height and fits the GSX-R1000 models from 2017-2024

Suzuki KingQuad Front Bumper

The Suzuki KingQuad Front Bumper maximizes protection from trees, rocks and debris. With aggressive styling that compliments the KingQuad and a tough black wrinkle finish, the bumper continues to look great after plenty of adventures. All mounting hardware needed for installation is included and the bumper fits:

KingQuad 500: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 500 Power Steering: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 750: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 750 Power Steering: 2019 – 2024

Moose Racing Deceit Helmet Graphic

Moose Racing reveals the Deceit Helmet Graphic. The all-new design is featured on the F.I. Offroad Helmet which offers extreme airflow with nine intake and three exhaust ports. The helmet also comes with MIPS low friction liner to help reduce the risk of brain injury. Constructed with an injection molded polycarbonate shell, the helmet is offered in sizes ranging from XS-2XL, and the MSRP is listed at $149.95.

